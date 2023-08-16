Football fans in China are queueing up to pay US$70 each for patches of turf cut up from the pitch in Beijing where soccer superstar Lionel Messi strutted his stuff in a friendly match against Australia on June 15 this year. Photo: SCMP composite/Xinhua
Sales pitch: US$70 turf, stadium in China chops up and sells playing surface on which football superstar Lionel Messi strutted his stuff
- 4,000 fans queue up to land section of Beijing Workers’ Stadium grass on which the living Argentinian legend played in June
- Move is largely welcomed by people on mainland social media but some have described it as ‘absurd’
Football fans in China are queueing up to pay US$70 each for patches of turf cut up from the pitch in Beijing where soccer superstar Lionel Messi strutted his stuff in a friendly match against Australia on June 15 this year. Photo: SCMP composite/Xinhua