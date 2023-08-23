A wave of anger has hit mainland social media after leaked audio recordings emerged of the late music icon, Coco Lee, making allegations of “humiliation” and “mistreatment” against a top TV talent show in China. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
A wave of anger has hit mainland social media after leaked audio recordings emerged of the late music icon, Coco Lee, making allegations of “humiliation” and “mistreatment” against a top TV talent show in China. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Humiliation’ claims by late pop diva Coco Lee hit top China TV talent show sparking probe and wave of online anger

  • In leaked audio recordings late singer alleges she was ‘mistreated’ on stage when she was suffering a host of mental and physical problems
  • Developing scandal slashes market value of production company behind show Sing! China in half, leads to calls for boycott

Cyril Ip

Updated: 8:00pm, 23 Aug, 2023

