A wave of anger has hit mainland social media after leaked audio recordings emerged of the late music icon, Coco Lee, making allegations of “humiliation” and “mistreatment” against a top TV talent show in China. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Humiliation’ claims by late pop diva Coco Lee hit top China TV talent show sparking probe and wave of online anger
- In leaked audio recordings late singer alleges she was ‘mistreated’ on stage when she was suffering a host of mental and physical problems
- Developing scandal slashes market value of production company behind show Sing! China in half, leads to calls for boycott
