Top Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has been slammed for snapping an image of a movie during a film festival screening and posting it online, leading to accusations that she does not understand the rules of copyright.

Fan won an award for best actress at Spain’s San Sebastian International Film Festival in 2016 for her role in I Am Not Madame Bovary, directed by Feng Xiaogang, and she was invited to join the festival jury this year.

On September 23, a day after the opening of this year’s festival, she posted an image taken during the screening of US film Fingernails on Weibo, the Chinese Twitter-like social media platform, saying: “Work has begun.”

Fingernails, a sci-fi romance, has yet to be publicly released.