Critics of the Beijing video highlighted the extraordinary symbolism and historic importance of the Great Wall.

The video is one of a series promoting Seventeen’s upcoming album, each showcasing an iconic city landmark, including the bustling streets of Tokyo, the Eiffel Tower in Paris and Times Square in New York City.

Viewed as disrespectful to Chinese culture by many, the teaser video was released on the band’s official social media accounts on September 23.

South Korean K-pop boy band Seventeen has come under fire after featuring the Great Wall festooned with chamomile flower balloons in a recent promotional video.

“The Great Wall holds a unique significance throughout history, it has always been a symbol of majesty and the defence of our country,” one commenter said.

People in China have reacted with anger to the video which they say is “disrespectful”. Photo: Weibo

“It is a world-renowned icon of immense value and a highly regarded symbol that immediately brings China to mind. If you use the Great Wall for promotion, can you truly bear its weight and responsibility?” the person added.

The contrast between the modern and commercial landscapes used to represent other cities and the focus on China’s historic Great Wall also drew particular ire.

“Compared to the commercial scenes chosen for Seoul and Tokyo, the sudden shift to the Great Wall in the Beijing video is quite perplexing,” one online observer wrote.

Some also speculated the yellow filter on the video was a dig at Beijing’s former issues with air pollution.

“The blurred imagery in the video suggests poor air quality, a narrative that doesn’t fit with modern Beijing’s reality,” another poster said.

The backlash follows hostility to Seventeen’s earlier album FML.

The lead song, Super, was inspired by one of the most enduring Chinese literary characters, the Monkey King, or Sun Wukong, from one of China’s four classic novels, Journey to the West.

However, the song made no mention of China or Chinese culture.

Although FML sold 3.99 million copies in its first day alone, breaking chart records for first-day and first-week sales, many in China saw it as cultural appropriation.

The band chose a similar theme for other global landmarks but they did not invoke the invective generated by the Great Wall clip. Photo: Weibo

The Great Wall video was rapidly removed from the band’s official Weibo and Twitter accounts and the band’s agency, Pledis Entertainment, issued an apology.

The hostile reaction reflects an increasingly nationalistic tone found on mainland social media in recent years.

In late September, critics felt an image on Apple’s website of a customer service assistant with a long braid evoked humiliating memories of the Qing dynasty era (1644–1911) when the Han ethnic group was mandated to wear the “queue” hairstyle.