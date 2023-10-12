Chusovitina’s success – and her longevity in the sport of gymnastics in which she competed until the age of 48 – has cultivated a substantial army of Chinese fans.

But she has sparked public concern over “poor aesthetic tastes” because of a recent collaboration with the Chinese cosmetic brand, Huaxizi.

The athlete, who represents Uzbekistan on the world stage, has built a strong fanbase in China over the years.

Internationally renowned gymnast, Oksana Chusovitina – who is affectionately known as “Mum Qiu” in China – has put her considerable reputation on the mainland at risk over a collaboration with a cosmetics brand.

Her personal journey as a mother battling her son’s cancer only served to enhance her reputation on the mainland.

The stark images from a cosmetics brand photo shoot involving Chusovitina have angered many of her fans in China. Photo: Baidu

Her Chinese nickname, Mum Qiu, was coined as a tribute to both her dedication as a mother and as a play on words because the “Chu” at the start of her surname sounds similar to the Chinese surname Qiu.

However, on October 7, a video posted on the official account of the cosmetic company Huaxizi, internationally known as Florasis, featuring a collaboration with Mum Qiu, sparked controversy on mainland social media.

The furore led to the creation of a hashtag “Huaxizi’s Aesthetic” which is now a top-trending topic on Weibo.

The advertisement, which aimed to promote Chinese beauty and Chinese-style makeup, featured Chusovitina dressed in a white hanfu gown, wearing pink eyeshadow, and her hair in a sophisticated high bun.

She is holding a traditional Chinese fan adorned with pearls and pink flowers, sipping tea and relaxing in a traditional and elegant setting.

However, the makeup and styling, reminiscent of the aesthetics popular among Chinese online influencers, triggered many people online who see it as being at odds with the athlete’s resilient and gentle personal image.

This has led to widespread criticism of the brand’s aesthetic taste.

One online observer said: “I’m not targeting Mum Qiu, but this makeup turned an elegant woman into an old imperial concubine who has been banished to a cold palace.”

“Promoting Chinese aesthetics using a foreign ambassador is not a problem, but Chusovitina’s makeup doesn’t convey any sense of beauty. It feels like they want to tarnish Mum Qiu’s lifelong fame,” said another.

Many pointed out that the make-up is strikingly similar to that of the popular Chinese “Lipstick King”, Li Jiaqi, who has 76 million followers online in China and is one of the country’s biggest influencers. He once sold 15,000 lipsticks in five minutes.

China’s “Lipstick King” Li Jiaqi is one of the country’s top influencers with more than 76 million followers online. Photo: Douyin

“Professional makeup should be tailored to suit different individuals, rather than applying a template to everyone. How dare they call themselves a high-end brand?” said another online observer.

Some drew comparisons with an earlier photoshoot the athlete was involved in for a Hangzhou-based silk brand.

In that endorsement, she gracefully posed with various silk products in comfortable colour combinations, perfectly capturing the harmony between the resilience of silk and her own life and athletic spirit.

Chusovitina competed for Uzbekistan aged 48 at the 19th Asian Games China last month. Photo: AP

A customer service representative from the company involved in the most recent collaboration told Gongfu Caijing.

“Huaxizi represents Chinese-style makeup, which may not appeal to everyone’s taste. We will ensure feedback reaches the concerned departments.”

The statement only served to fuel the online backlash.

“Wake up! Who allowed you to represent Chinese makeup? Who gave you the audacity and authority to represent Chinese makeup? If this is what Chinese makeup looks like, then no one in China would bother with makeup anymore,” said a furious poster.

The company has since removed or hidden the video on its official account.