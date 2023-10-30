An incredibly fit 78-year-old woman in China has attributed her amazing physique and positive mental attitude to a disciplined fitness routine she began 18 years ago.

Bai Jinqin, from Tianjin municipality in northeastern China, has impressed the mainland public with a determination that has achieved stunning results and earned her the title “most beautiful yoga grandma in China”.

A viral video clip shows her in the gym with her full head of grey hair doing challenging exercises that include resistance training and weightlifting.

When she was younger, Bai was too busy working hard to find time for physical fitness. Her work and lifestyle back then involved sitting for long periods of time and staying up late.

Super gran: after a sedentary working life, and a string of illnesses, Bai embraced fitness when she turned 60. Photo: Douyin

Her health suffered and she developed a number of debilitating illnesses, including cancer.