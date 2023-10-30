‘Most beautiful yoga grandma’: super fit China woman, 78, admired by millions for embracing fitness regime at 60 after cancer, surgery
- Septuagenarian shames young with intense daily fitness regime
- After starting gradually at 60, she reaches peak condition as 80 looms
An incredibly fit 78-year-old woman in China has attributed her amazing physique and positive mental attitude to a disciplined fitness routine she began 18 years ago.
Bai Jinqin, from Tianjin municipality in northeastern China, has impressed the mainland public with a determination that has achieved stunning results and earned her the title “most beautiful yoga grandma in China”.
A viral video clip shows her in the gym with her full head of grey hair doing challenging exercises that include resistance training and weightlifting.
When she was younger, Bai was too busy working hard to find time for physical fitness. Her work and lifestyle back then involved sitting for long periods of time and staying up late.
Her health suffered and she developed a number of debilitating illnesses, including cancer.
Bai said she survived three operations, which forced her to appreciate the value of good health and to reassess her lifestyle.
So, at the age of 60, she embraced a new, positive approach to exercise and invested in a gym membership.
“At the very beginning, my physical ability was poor and I didn’t know anything about workouts. But I strongly believe that what’s most important is to keep trying,” Bai said.
Understanding it could be risky to begin with an intense regime, she began with gentle activities such as brisk walking, rope-skipping and basic callisthenics that are easier on joints and muscles.
Over time, she was aware that her body was growing stronger and gradually worked her way towards high-intensity workouts.
Bai now regularly challenges herself with a range of exercises that include yoga, Pilates, battling ropes and core training.
Millions of people on mainland social media were captivated by her story.
“It’s remarkable that a person at this age can persist with this for nearly two decades. You know, lots of young people can’t do the same,” said one online observer.
“It’s so inspiring. I will definitely have to learn from her,” wrote another.
Stories about the elderly living full and active lives constantly inspire younger generations in China, who view them with fascination.
In June, a 60-year-old woman from eastern China became the envy of many thanks to a toned body and youthful looks, which she had maintained over 22 years of disciplined fitness training.
In March, a 73-year-old man whose regime included eating a healthy diet, taking regular exercise and daily spells of hanging upside down, was dubbed Shanghai’s “most modern grandpa”.