Perry, who played Chandler Bing, was found dead at his home in the US after “apparently drowning” on October 28, US time, according to TMZ, who quoted sources. He was 54 years old.

Online observers of the sad news expressed condolences and reminisced about the iconic on-screen character he helped create.

The extent of the online reaction to Perry’s passing is a measure of how popular both he and the show were in China.

A sense of sorrow has spread across mainland social media following the sudden and unexpected death of the actor, Matthew Perry, who starred in the iconic US television series Friends.

The TMZ report said the star had returned from a two-hour workout and was found in his jacuzzi. Law enforcement officials confirmed that no drugs were found at the scene, adding that there were no signs of foul play.

The cast of the show, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry, front row far right, joined James Corden, front row middle, for a Friends Reunion Special in 2021. Photo: Getty Images

Perry’s witty and disarming role in Friends earned him a substantial Chinese audience because people regarded Chandler as an ideal partner, making him one of the most recognised US actors on the mainland.

Over the years, concerns emerged about his health, especially due to his battles with drug and alcohol addictions which led to multiple hospitalisations.

Notably, he suffered a life-threatening gastrointestinal perforation five years ago, which doctors said had left him with a “two per cent” chance of survival.

His unexpected demise has been devastating for his Chinese fans.

Hashtags relating to the subject on Weibo had attracted more than 300 million views by the afternoon of October 29.

Many recalled a scene from Friends in which Chandler remarked: “Well, what do you know? I guess I’ll be the one who dies first.”

The iconic show, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 and totalled 234 episodes, was a nationwide cultural sensation in China, highlighted by its ratings of above 9.5 out of 10 for most of its seasons on Douban, China’s version of IMDb,the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content.

It also provides cherished memories for a generation, resonating deeply with many as it reflected their aspirations, relationships and the bonds of friendship they yearned for.

One online observer said: “Whether it’s Chandler and Rachel from upper-class backgrounds, Ross and Monica from middle-class, or Joey and Phoebe from lower-class. Whether they are professional elites or ordinary employees, they represent all of us.”

Moreover, Friends was an early gateway to learning English during a period with limited tutorial resources. It became a practical tool for honing spoken English and boosting understanding of the language. It helped close the gap between learning English and actually using it.

Perry, far left, attended this year’s French Tennis Open in Paris in June. Photo: Getty Images

For fans, the show symbolised their youth, however, Perry’s abrupt death marks the end of an era.

“I will never be able to watch Friends with a smile anymore,” lamented one commenter.

“RIP. Monica doesn’t have Chandler anymore, and Joey will have to watch TV alone. There will never be another Friends reunion,” said someone else.

“It is not just one person that has gone, a show that gave those who loved it an idea for a way of living has been diminished. Life is definitely unpredictable; our ‘friend of the heart’ passed away,” remarked a third.