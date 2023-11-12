Learning of Zhang’s position as a monk and abbot at a prominent temple, Qian persuaded his wife to set a trap for the holy man by inviting him to travel to Fujian province in the southeast of the country.

However, their relationship was uncovered by Cai’s husband, surnamed Qian.

The encounter led to a “secret affair” during which Cai travelled to Chengdu for sex in a hotel with Zhang.

The abbot, surnamed Zhang, at a prestigious Buddhist temple in Pujiang county, Chengdu, Sichuan province in southwestern China met a woman, surnamed Cai, during a furniture sales live-streaming event in late 2020.

A US$440,000 sex and extortion scandal involving an abbot and a married online live-streaming anchor has sparked public uproar over financial and moral integrity.

While Cai and Zhang were together in Fujian on April 23, 2021, Qian secretly filmed the two engaging in sexual activities and used the footage to repeatedly blackmail the abbot.

Zhang initially paid a sum of two million yuan (US$275,000), half the value of which was made up of mahogany furniture.

He later agreed to an additional payment of 3.2 million yuan, split into three payments.

The racket came to an end when Zhang decided not to pay the pair anymore and reported it to the authorities, leading to extortion charges against the couple.

The story had amassed more than 180 million views on Weibo at the time of writing and caused outrage over the ethics of religious figures.

Fuelling the scandal is the fact that Zhang is also a member of the 13th Sichuan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a top political advisory body representing the religious community.

One online observer asked: “Shouldn’t we prioritise investigating the abbot for potential embezzlement and misuse of public funds over ethical and moral issues?”

Zhang has been suspended from his position.

A representative from Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Ethnic and Religious Affairs told Chinese Business View: “We are currently awaiting the court’s verdict. As per our regulations, we have already suspended the abbot’s position at the temple. After the judicial case is concluded, we will proceed with further actions.”

Addressing public concern over potential misappropriation of temple donations, the representative said an investigation was underway into management procedures, and how matters were regulated and supervised.

“I cannot provide an accurate answer at this moment. The source of the funds involved is currently under investigation,” the representative added.

The scandal has sparked a wave of public anger over the conduct of religious figures. Photo: Shutterstock

However, public anger has not been calmed.

“What are your management regulations? How do you supervise? What strict internal management procedures do you have?” asked one person.

“Today, being a monk is just a profession, with people earning a living like everyone else,” said another.

“A monk with unclean senses, an unfaithful wife and a husband with malicious intent. It sounds like a fictional plot. Art originates from life, and reality is even more dramatic. It’s truly absurd,” said a third.