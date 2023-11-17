Ku found the girl trapped in the bedroom and gave her his gas mask to ensure she did not inhale more toxic gas when he was taking her out of the building. According to his wife, Sun Lei, Ku seemed fine after saving the girl but gradually showed symptoms of cognitive problems after the rescue.

Ku, from northern China’s Hebei province, was fighting a residential fire caused by an exploded electric vehicle when a resident begged him to save her daughter, who had been alone at home on the third floor.

Ku Xuehui, 30, was diagnosed with toxic encephalopathy after he inhaled fumes during the rescue mission in March. Doctors said his brain was functioning at the level of a three-year-old.

The wife of a Chinese firefighter who suffered brain damage after giving his gas mask to a little girl in a fire said her great hope is that he will soon tell her “I love you”.

He began to have difficulties articulating himself and moving his body, and the condition got worse as time went by. They went to the doctor, who told the couple that Ku may never recover.

The doctor told Sun they might see a miracle with 24/7 care and sufficient nutrition.

“We agreed to grow old together. Why did you suddenly become young again?” said Sun, devastated by the news. “I will be old when you grow to become 30 again.”

“Please grow up faster,” she added.

Sun and their 12-year-old son, Ku Bozun, have supported the firefighter as he begins the slow rehabilitation process and tries to regain his mental functions.

The wife said her great hope is for her husband to once again tell her “I love you” as he used to diligently express his love for her on a daily basis. Photo: Douyin

Sun has been patiently teaching him to read and count numbers using the books they used for their son. She has posted video diaries of his recovery on her Douyin account, which she initially launched to document the growth of their son.

Sun said her biggest wish is for her husband to tell her “I love you” again. Ku used to say “I love you” every day despite being busy with his work and only spending a few dozen days at home per year.

Ku is still unable to articulate “I love you”, and the only words he can string together are their son’s name.

The son just entered secondary school this year. He now lives in its dormitory so his mother can focus on looking after his father.

During the previous summer holiday, the son came home to provide assistance in caring for his father and actively participated in his rehabilitation training. Photo: Douyin

The firefighter has no siblings who could help Sun, but the squad has been sending members from the team every day to help look after their fallen colleague.

The son also stayed home to help care for his father during the previous summer holiday. He helped with his rehabilitation training and gave him foot baths and massages.

“My dad used to give me a foot bath from time to time when I was little. It is my turn now,” the boy said.

He also constantly reassures Sun, saying: “Don’t worry, dad will recover.”

But when talking to the Chinese media outlet Hongxing News in November, the junior Ku showed maturity beyond his age: “If he can’t recover, we will just have to accept it.”