Their recent adventure to climb the Huangshan mountain range in nearby eastern province of Anhui – a Unesco World Heritage site and one of China’s highest peaks – has inspired many more people.

Three years ago, Zhu Yujie and Fan Xiao, who both suffer from lower limb disabilities, celebrated their love with a beautiful “wheelchair wedding” in Ningbo, Zhejiang province in eastern China, captivating hundreds of millions of online viewers, reported state media, CCTV.

A disabled couple, who navigate life in wheelchairs, have taken their list of achievements to new heights by reaching the peak of one of China’s highest mountains.

Zhu’s life took a turn for the worse in 2009 when, at 20 years old, he became paralysed due to acute myelitis, a condition which affects the spine.

The couple have inspired millions of people on mainland social media. Photo: CCTV

His wife Fan, also suffered spinal damage at about the same time when a vascular tumour ruptured just before she was due to take her university entrance exams.

The two met through a mutual friend, and Zhu was immediately struck by Fan’s tenderness and kindness.

“She is incredibly gentle and kind,” he said.

Not long after they met, Fan told Zhu of her desire to go outdoors, so he drove over to her home in the car he had learned to drive despite his paralysis.

When Fan ventured outside her home for the first time without her family since becoming disabled, it marked the beginning of the couple’s many journeys together.

Since then, they have traversed the country in their wheelchairs, continually setting themselves challenges.

Reflecting on their adventures, Fan said: “We’ve visited many places, such as Beijing, Xiamen, Wuhan and Mount Huangshan.”

“Along this journey, we’ve encountered all sorts of problems and difficulties, which only strengthened our determination to face future challenges together,” Zhu added.

The couple have also taken up wheelchair dancing and have won awards.

“On stage, you must bravely meet the gaze of the audience and embrace it. Dancing has given me greater confidence. We remain positive, active, and passionate about life,” said Fan.

Their story has motivated other people with disabilities to embrace life and has touched the hearts of countless others who have followed their adventures on social media.

And baby makes three: the couple hope their adventures will give confidence to others. Photo: CCTV

“We share our story in the hope of giving others with disabilities the confidence to see the possibilities of living a normal life,” Zhu said.

The couple have received numerous messages from people with similar disabilities.

Zhu found one particularly touching, which read: “When you and Fan got married, I was still in a hospital bed. I watched your wedding and, three years later, I can step out confidently and positively, just like you. Thank you very much.”