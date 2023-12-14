Additionally, police interviewed a friend of his in connection with the case.

The Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau said the man, surnamed Fu, used his position as an employee at Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine to photograph Chow’s medical records and brag to his friends on WeChat, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Chow’s studio publicly announced her death from “ineffective treatment of illness” on Tuesday, the morning after her death. By that evening, Chow’s medical records from Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Shunyi district were being shared across mainland social media platforms, including WeChat and Twitter-like Weibo.

Chow, best known for her lead character Zhou Zhiruo in the 1994 TVB series “The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber”, in a recent interview. Photo: Haokan

The hospital confirmed that the medical records were authentic, and the Beijing Health Commission said they were investigating the leak.

A staff member from the hospital told mainland outlet Jimu News: “When she was brought in, we did not know her identity, but there were people taking photos at the scene.”

The leak of Chow’s medical records caused outrage from large swathes of the mainland internet, who were furious about the leak, saying it “disrespected the privacy of the deceased”.

According to a document from the Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Chow was found lying unresponsive on the floor at around 10am on Monday.

Chow was born and raised in Hong Kong and launched her acting career as a trainee with local broadcaster TVB. She rose to stardom by portraying Zhou Zhiruo in the famous adaptation of the martial arts novel The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber by Louis Cha Leung-yung.

She was widely known for her leading roles in many Hong Kong TVB drama series from the late 1980s to 1990s before relocating to Beijing in 2003. Photo: Haokan

Her portrayal of Fang Xuening in the 1986 television series The Feud of Two Brothers was an important role in a drama that landed in the top 10 of the Top 100 20th-century Chinese-language television series as voted by Singaporean television media.

In 2003, she relocated to Beijing, and her role alongside Fan Bingbin in The Empress of China transformed her into a household name in mainland China.

In her death announcement, Chow’s studio wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sister Hoi-mei due to illness on December 11, 2023. May there be no sickness in heaven, and may we meet again in the next life!”

Chow’s death has also elicited heartfelt condolences from the people who had known her during her life.

Chow was a Miss Hong Kong pageant contestant in 1985 before she became an actress. Photo: Haokan

Taiwanese actor Steve Ma, who co-starred with Chow in The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber, said: “I never thought we would meet again in such a situation...Hoi-mei, we will always love you.”

Chow’s ex-husband Hong Kong actor Ray Lui said: “So sudden! Hoi-mei, rest in peace. Thank you for bringing so much beauty to the world. May you continue to laugh in another world.”

On her 57th birthday on December 6, Chow posted a video and expressed gratitude for the years of support from her fans. Her sudden death five days later left followers in disbelief.

One fan reminisced: “I have been watching your dramas from the ages of 8 to 30. May you be happier in another world.”

Another said: “Farewell, Sister Hoi-mei. May you find a heaven free of pain and suffering.”