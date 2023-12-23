After she remarked that the Nana red light district in the Thai capital Bangkok is dangerous for tourists, local authorities investigated her for discrediting Thailand.

Wang Ziyu has a Douyin account under the name of “Thailand 77Seven” with about three million followers.

A Chinese influencer who posted a video that is said to have damaged Thailand’s reputation as a tourist destination, faces deportation from the kingdom.

In a video clip, Wang and a friend are seen sitting at a conference table in a local police station being questioned by a group of Thai officials.

Wang and a friend, above, were invited to attend a meeting with Thai officials at a local police station. Photo: Baidu

Since Wang arrived in Bangkok on a tourist visa on November 2, she has posted a number of videos about her travel experiences. On December 5 she shared the clip that stirred controversy and attracted the attention of the Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau.

Wang filmed herself one night at about 11.30pm wandering around the bustling Nana red light district that is world-famous for its nightlife. Not only did she say the area was unsafe, but also stated that “99 per cent” of visitors were “sleazy” and urged women to never visit the area alone.

The online backlash against her remarks was noticed by the Thai government, forcing Wang to delete the video and make a public apology in English, Thai and Chinese.

“I understand that my words may have a negative impact and I deeply regret that and apologise to the Nana district and the Thai people,” Wang also wrote on Facebook.

“Going forward, I am committed to using my platform in a responsible and sensitive way,” she added.

Despite Wang’s sincere apology, Thai police investigated her further and have taken legal action against her for breaking visa rules for another reason, according to a news report.

Pol Maj-General Phanthana Nutchanart, deputy commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, told the media that Wang was found to be working in Thailand without a permit, which violates its visa policy.

Wang could be fined up to 10,000 yuan (US$1,400), deported from Thailand, and even blacklisted from ever entering the country again.

Nana Plaza, one of the most famous red light districts in Bangkok, is renowned for its electrifying nightlife, from bustling go-go bars to sophisticated rooftop lounges. Photo: Shutterstock

The story divided opinions on Chinese social media.

“She’s simply telling the truth, so she has done nothing wrong,” one person wrote.

“She does anything for traffic. Now she’s paying for that, right?” another wrote.

Stories about the perceived controversial behaviour of online influencers frequently make the news in China.

Earlier this month, a woman in central China who filmed herself practising yoga at a sacred historical site was criticised as “vulgar” and “inappropriate”, triggering a debate about what constitutes appropriate public behaviour.

In another case, in August last year, a travel influencer divided opinion online after hiring men to carry him up a mountain in a sedan chair. Many accused him of “paying money to humiliate others” while others defended him.