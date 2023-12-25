Dong Fang Zhen Xuan was already in turmoil due to a recent dispute between the company’s editorial team and its star live-stream anchor, Dong Yuhui.

His comments drew public comparisons to the so-called “Lipstick King” Li Jiaqi’s controversial remark made in September when he mocked people who could not afford a 79 yuan eyebrow pencil.

Tianquan, who sells items on the Dong Fang Zhen Xuan channel, was asked about the expiry date of an egg-yolk puff and he said that people questioning the shelf life of the 39.9 yuan (US$5.6) product probably could not afford it with their daily wages.

A popular anchor for a live-streaming product channel in China faced a significant online backlash after his sarcastic response to a customer when he implied they were too poor to buy a cake.

Dong, known for employing a literary style in his product presentations, was exposed by the company’s editorial team when they revealed his florid lines were scripted by them.

The revelation was perceived as a betrayal by fans, leading to a backlash against the company and even support for its competitors.

Tianquan’s egg-yolk puff furore intensified during the live-stream on December 15, when he further ridiculed viewers with his biting sarcasm, saying: “Our viewers are very cultured. Despite the many words we have to block, they still find ways to express themselves. I admire that, truly.”

Evidently in a temper, he threw his phone down during the live session and yelled: “Use your brain. Many of our products are sold at a loss, if you want to ruin us, go ahead and buy,” then continued to rant for some time.

His alarming behaviour resulted in a rapid exodus of viewers, leading to Dong Fang Zhen Xuan losing 700,000 followers within four hours.

The company subsequently issued an apology and announced Tianquan’s three-month suspension from broadcasting, and the next day he apologised.

“My excessive remarks and inappropriate actions during last night’s live session created an unpleasant shopping experience. I failed to control my emotions and lacked the basic qualities required for a live-stream anchor. I sincerely apologise and accept your criticism,” he said.

His outburst, however, continued to draw comparisons to Li Jiaqi’s comments in September when he admonished a viewer who commented on the high price of an eyebrow pencil: “Sometimes you should reflect on why your salary has not increased. Is it because you do not work hard?”

Public reaction to Tianquan’s behaviour was equally significant, with one viewer commenting: “It feels like I’m spending money to fund a lord.”

“Consumers want to buy products, not attend meetings, listen to lectures, or watch someone throw a phone. Being sarcastic and confrontational on camera is childish and ridiculous,” another viewer said.