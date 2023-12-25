Peng’s brave and selfless act deeply moved many, and he earned further praise when he donated a substantial amount of his reward money.

Peng Qinglin saw the woman struggling in the Qiantang River in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on June 13 while on a food delivery run. Without hesitating, he jumped from a 12-metre-high bridge and saved her.

A delivery driver who leapt off a high bridge to rescue a drowning woman, captivated millions in China this summer, has been invited to her wedding.

Now the woman is getting married and has invited him to celebrate with her by enjoying her wedding candies.

After his heroic deed, Peng stayed in his job as a delivery driver, turning down several offers to work for the government. He has since been promoted to a team leader.

“I don’t want to go to an office. I like being a delivery driver. I’m outside every day, seeing different things and meeting people. Sitting in an office might protect me from the wind and sun, but it comes with its pressures. I prefer to choose a job I like,” Peng declared.

He also declined a 5 million-yuan (US$700,000) contract for live-stream sales, saying: “I don’t want to earn money using the traffic gained from saving someone.”

In addition, he was inundated with requests for dates from women who expressed their admiration online, and there were rumours about him dating the woman he had saved.

A trending online video from December 18 showed Peng delivering food and being asked by a customer: “The girl you saved is 28, and you’re 31, a good match in age. There are rumours that you are dating her.”

“Don’t believe those rumours. We’ve kept in touch. She’s about to get married and has invited me to enjoy her wedding candies,” Peng replied as he sat astride his delivery scooter.

As for the other women, he said: “I’m open to dating, but there’s one condition: we need to get along well. It’s not about looks but about being able to have good conversations. And any relationship should be genuine, not exploiting me for live-stream sales.”

Peng’s honesty and humility have won him widespread respect and admiration.

“I really admire his choices after becoming famous,” one commenter said.

“He dared to jump from such a high bridge to save a life, and he remains humble and sincere in both his work and personal life. Respect,” another remarked.