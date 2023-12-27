A young Chinese woman who went viral last year because she lamented that “it is OK to be a loser” said she no longer considers herself a failure despite having had a particularly challenging year.

Last year, the 28-year-old woman, who goes by the name Wanwan, published a 17-minute late-night talk with her friend Chaochao – also a pseudonym – in which the two women who graduated from top Chinese universities in 2017 said they lived lives “full of failure”.

At that point in her life, Wanwan had held over a dozen jobs, none of which she found meaningful. She had also failed the postgraduate entrance exams and only had savings of 5,000 yuan (US$700).

Wanwan, above, sought to leverage the immense popularity of her viral video in order to carve out a career path as an online influencer but gave up after discovering the unpredictable nature of the income generated. Photo: Weibo

Chaochao, who had a master’s degree, could not land a career as a scriptwriter and was cleaning tables at a hotpot restaurant to support herself.