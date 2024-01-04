On graduating from the university in 2010, Liu made the surprise decision to decline a full scholarship to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), instead devoting himself to Buddhism and becoming a monk in Longquan Temple near Beijing.

Liu Zhiyu won a gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad in 2006 and was declared a genius by China’s prestigious Peking University, before even taking an entrance exam, according to Jiupai News.

A former maths genius who grabbed public attention in China last year for returning to secular life after years as a practising monk is in the spotlight again after becoming married.

Liu, 35, said he chose Buddhism and gave up mathematics because researching the subject was “a path to loneliness” and he wanted to “explore his own heart”.

In September last year, when Liu announced he was returning to secular life, he explained that he had realised his heart was “closer to the wider public”.

Liu was declared a mathematics genius by China’s prestigious Peking University. Photo: Weibo

“I’d like to be a part of society. I think I am more suitable for the down-to-earth life,” he said.

Earlier this month, Liu, who is now a team leader at a psychological consultation company, announced on social media that he has married and that his wife also adheres to the Buddhist faith.

Liu revealed that his partner, who has not been identified in reports, is the only woman he has ever had a relationship with and that she has taught him how to be a good husband.

For example, she educated him on how to buy suitable gifts.

Liu confessed that initially he gave his wife outdated clothes and shoes, but now he chooses chic and useful presents such as jewellery, flowers and a house sweeping robot.

“I’ve never met a person like her. She understands and supports me completely. I can share all my thoughts and feelings, my joy and sorrow with her,” Liu said.

He has also changed his mind about not having a baby because he is aware he needs to share such major life decisions with his wife.

“I need to respect her opinion,” he said.

Liu continues to follow basic Buddhist principles, such as not eating meat, not lying and being humble.

Recently he published a book titled Every Step is Accountable, in which he shares the knowledge he gained as a monk, and aims to help people seek enlightenment in everyday life.

Liu pictured during his time as a Buddhist monk. He now says he is more suited to a “down-to-earth” life. Photo: handout

He said he is now generally content with his life.

“I will give an 8 out of 10 score to assess my life. I deduct 2 points because I am too busy,” Liu said.

“I am an ordinary person. I aspire to be true to myself and I hope people will accept this version of me,” he added.