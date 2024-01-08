On that fateful day in Nanjing, the capital of the eastern province of Jiangsu, an unarmed Qiu, now 35, stepped in to try to stop a man who had already stabbed and run over several passers-by while trying to attack his ex-wife.

Since his selfless act in 2021, Qiu Shaochun, who is widely known by his affectionate nickname, Nanjing fat brother, due to his ample body shape, has been hailed as a hero nationwide.

A Good Samaritan in China who suffered serious injuries when he intervened to stop a man on a violent knife rampage has said he would not do the same again because he has to think of his family.

As a result of his intervention, Qiu was stabbed three times and the serious injuries he suffered left him with uncontrollable bowel movements for the next year which required him to wear a colostomy bag.

Things got even worse for the man revered as an “everyday hero” when, in 2023, he lost two of his closest relatives, his new-born daughter and his father, video news portal Sichuan Guancha reported.

Qiu Shaochun has been dogged by tragedy ever since the day he stepped in to save others. Photo: Weibo

At the end of September, Qiu’s daughter died of heart disease just 21 days after her birth and in December his father died of cancer, the report said.

“I don’t know for how long the world wants to torture me,” Qiu said on his social media account, adding: “I don’t know what the word ‘sorrow’ means and I am almost numb now.”

After the stabbing incident, Liu Jia, Qiu’s then girlfriend, quit her job at a manicure salon to give around-the-clock care to him. The couple got married in 2022.

Their daughter was born in September, but was diagnosed with heart disease and while the infant was receiving intensive care, Qiu sought financial help on social media to cover the cost of her treatment.

He was quickly inundated with public donations and closed the donation channel after receiving enough money.

Qiu later returned what he did not spend trying to save his daughter to either the donors themselves or charitable organisations.

Most recently, thanks to the help of friends, Qiu has opened a stall selling fried chicken near a famous tourist site.

“For life, I will look forward, rather than looking back,” Qiu said.

“I have asked myself many times if I would take the initiative to stop violence again. In the past I said yes, but now my answer changed. I would not confront an attacker barehanded.

“I need to take my parents, my wife and my kids into consideration. They need me,” he said.

His story prompted an outpouring of sympathy, as well as admiration, on mainland social media.

‘Nanjing fat brother’ intervened in a bid to stop a man who was on a violent rampage using his car and a knife in 2021. Photo: Weibo

“I totally understand fat brother’s decision. He is such an honest and sincere person. I hope our society can treat good-hearted people better,” said one online observer.

“He has paid a great price for his heroism. I wish him health and safety in the future,” said another.

Another commenter said: “His life is so poor. If fat brother does live-streaming, I will buy a lot of goods to support him.”