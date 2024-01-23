The film hits the big screen on Lunar New Year’s Day, February 10, the Qianjiang Evening News reported.

Actress and movie maker, Jia Ling, has slimmed down from 100kg to 50kg for the new movie, Re La Gun Tang, or Yolo in English, which she directed and in which she plays the lead role.

A famous actress and director in China who has slashed her weight in half for a new film has trended on mainland social media.

This is her second film after the hugely successful of Hi, Mom, which was released during the Lunar New Year holiday period in 2021 and made her the world’s highest grossing female movie director, according to Variety Magazine.

Jia Ling was at pains to point out that her new movie is not about weight loss. Photo: Weibo

Jia, 41, is a popular comic actress on the mainland and renowned for her ample figure and upbeat personality.

She has not shared any photographs of her latest appearance on mainland social media.

“I know if I meet the public in person, it will be a good opportunity to promote my film. But I hate doing that,” said Jia.

“I don’t want to spoil the surprise this film will give to the public. I also don’t want to mislead you to think this is a film about weight loss,” she added.

According to a brief synopsis of the movie on baidu.com, it tells the story of a woman, Yueying, played by Jia, who is jobless and isolated from society for years and takes up boxing to “battle against life”.

“The film is not related to weight loss and even has very little connection with boxing. It tells how a kind person finds herself and learns to love herself,” Jia said.

“I was really hungry and tired in 2023. The past year has felt like a whole life for me. If you meet me at the film’s roadshows and have the chance to hug me on the stage, you will find that I am ‘hard’ now,” she added.

Jia’s social media post has attracted applause and support on mainland social media.

“You are the best! I hope I can be as persistent as you,” said one online observer.

Some people on mainland social media have praised Jia for her efforts, but others expressed concern about the possible health implications of losing so much weight so quickly. Photo: Shutterstock

“I will take my whole family to watch this movie,” said another.

However, a third person expressed concern: “Don’t you know that a dramatic drop in weight is not beneficial for your health?”

Actresses in China face huge pressure to conform to weight stereotypes.

Another star, Huang Yi, caused controversy earlier this month after she wrapped 10 layers of cling film around her waist so that she could squeeze into a ball gown to appear at a fashion show.