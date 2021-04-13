The murder of a disabled man so he could be switched with the body of another man by a family wanting to avoid a cremation has renewed debate about burial regulations in China. Photo: Handout
Murderer kidnapped Chinese man to sell his body for cremation so another family could have a traditional burial
- A disabled man was kidnapped, drugged and nailed inside a coffin that was then cremated in the place of a deceased man from a wealthy family
- China has been pushing cremation because it is seen as more environmentally friendly, but traditional burial remains popular
The murder of a disabled man so he could be switched with the body of another man by a family wanting to avoid a cremation has renewed debate about burial regulations in China. Photo: Handout