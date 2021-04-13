The murder of a disabled man so he could be switched with the body of another man by a family wanting to avoid a cremation has renewed debate about burial regulations in China. Photo: Handout The murder of a disabled man so he could be switched with the body of another man by a family wanting to avoid a cremation has renewed debate about burial regulations in China. Photo: Handout
The murder of a disabled man so he could be switched with the body of another man by a family wanting to avoid a cremation has renewed debate about burial regulations in China. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Environment

Murderer kidnapped Chinese man to sell his body for cremation so another family could have a traditional burial

  • A disabled man was kidnapped, drugged and nailed inside a coffin that was then cremated in the place of a deceased man from a wealthy family
  • China has been pushing cremation because it is seen as more environmentally friendly, but traditional burial remains popular

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 11:59am, 13 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The murder of a disabled man so he could be switched with the body of another man by a family wanting to avoid a cremation has renewed debate about burial regulations in China. Photo: Handout The murder of a disabled man so he could be switched with the body of another man by a family wanting to avoid a cremation has renewed debate about burial regulations in China. Photo: Handout
The murder of a disabled man so he could be switched with the body of another man by a family wanting to avoid a cremation has renewed debate about burial regulations in China. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE