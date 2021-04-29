People are digging up scarce black soil, perfect for growing crops, in northeast China to make a quick buck. Photo: Handout/Tom Leung
Illegal trade in rich black soil from Heilongjiang is robbing farmers in China’s cereal food bowl of a future
- Poor farmers in northeast China are selling the soil from under their feet at dirt cheap prices
- The industry emerged many years ago but the province has yet to roll out a regulation against the theft of the scarce resource
Topic | Environment
People are digging up scarce black soil, perfect for growing crops, in northeast China to make a quick buck. Photo: Handout/Tom Leung