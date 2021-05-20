A Siberian tiger (above) that attacked a woman in China. A leopard (below) that escaped from a zoo and has not been found. Photo: Artwork
Missing leopard in China feared dead as Siberian tiger returned to the wild after village attack
- One of three young leopards that escaped from a zoo last month is feared dead after the other two were recaptured
- A Siberian tiger that attacked a woman in a village in northeast China has been returned to the wild
Topic | China Society
