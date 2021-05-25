As Beijing cracks down on food waste, young people are increasingly turning to discounted food approaching it’s expiry date. Photo: Artwork As Beijing cracks down on food waste, young people are increasingly turning to discounted food approaching it’s expiry date. Photo: Artwork
Near-expired food bargain sales the latest trend in China as Beijing’s anti-waste drive picks up

  • Food near its expiration date selling at a discount was once mainly bought by the elderly, but it is increasingly common among young Chinese people
  • The trend has grown in popularity since the Chinese government passed anti-food waste laws

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:27am, 25 May, 2021

