The first herd is seen here resting in a forest near Kunming, in China’s southwest Yunnan province. Photo: CCTV
The media circus around China’s famous wandering elephants ignores the habitat loss driving the animals, say critics
- A travelling group of elephants driven from their home by habitat loss, has captured global attention
- Photos of the elephants lying down and taking a siesta in the mountains was reported around the world
