About 420 million years ago, fish split along two distinct evolutionary roads — bony fish, which make up most modern fish, and cartilaginous fish, which include sharks and rays. The new fossil is believed to belong to a species of fish that is close to the last common ancestor of both types of fish.

One of the paper’s authors, Zhu You-an, a scientist from the Institute of Vertebrate Palaeontology and Paleoanthropology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, said the “new” fish has a jawbone that is similar to bony fish, but it also has teeth that do not shed, a characteristic of placoderms.

“In this sense, it presents a transition stage between the primitive and modern jawed-vertebrates,” he said.

Dr Michael Pittman from the University of Hong Kong’s Vertebrate Palaeontology Laboratory in the Research Division for Earth and Planetary Science, said the paper is interesting because it is giving scientists information about the time when bony and cartilaginous fish split up.

“So it is telling us about how the fish go their separate ways and diversify. It’s telling us about the early history of fish,” he said. “In terms of human understanding of fish, this is important.”

The fish is similar to another prehistoric fish discovered in China called the Qilinyu rostrata, another species that existed before the split, but the Qilinyu is thought to have been much larger. These similarities suggest that these similar fish were more spread out than previously thought.

The new fossil was well preserved, which is not common across the world, said Pittman.

“China is globally unique in being one of the few places that has beautifully preserved fish from that time,” he said.

Zhu compared the climate of southern China during the Silurian to modern-day Australia, and said it was a “land-block floating near the equator” with a tropical exterior and barren interior. Because of the lack of plants, when river-like water flowed into the oceans, it brought with it lots of nutrients and minerals.

“In the river mouths, life diversified and prospered,” he said.

The animals that lived in these areas were placoderms, sea-scorpions, crustaceans, jawless fish and the earliest bony fishes probably started to appear, he said.

The discovery also corroborated a theory that modern day central Vietnam and southern China were close to each other during the Silurian period, which started about 444 million years ago and ended 419 million years ago.

Zhu and his team compared the newly discovered fish with other placoderms and found similarities between the fish found in China and another species found in central Vietnam, implying that the two regions were probably geographically close to one another hundreds of millions of years ago.

