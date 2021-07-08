A male Asian elephant who became separated from his herd and wandered into built up areas has been captured and reurned to the wild. Photo: Xinhua
Runaway elephant from wandering herd in China recaptured and returned to the wild
- The elephant has travelled more than 190km on its own for the last 32 days, relying on food prepared by local governments or going into villagers’ homes to feast
- The lone animal is a 10-year-old adult male, about 1.9 metres tall and weighing 1.8 tonnes
