One of the two beached melon-headed whales survived and was released back into the ocean. The other did not make it. Photo: China News
2 more melon-headed whales beached near a spot where a dozen were found last week
- Experts said the two new whales are not related to the 12 that were beached last week
- One of the whales found on Sunday died and the other was released back into the wild
Topic | China Society
One of the two beached melon-headed whales survived and was released back into the ocean. The other did not make it. Photo: China News