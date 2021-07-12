One of the two beached melon-headed whales survived and was released back into the ocean. The other did not make it. Photo: China News One of the two beached melon-headed whales survived and was released back into the ocean. The other did not make it. Photo: China News
One of the two beached melon-headed whales survived and was released back into the ocean. The other did not make it. Photo: China News
2 more melon-headed whales beached near a spot where a dozen were found last week

  • Experts said the two new whales are not related to the 12 that were beached last week
  • One of the whales found on Sunday died and the other was released back into the wild

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 3:19pm, 12 Jul, 2021

