Scientists discover a new fossilised footprint (left) that they named after Nobita (right), a character from the ‘Doraemon’ cartoons. Photo: Handout
New dinosaur species found in China named after popular cartoon character Doraemon’s best buddy Nobita
- Scientists believe the dinosaur was a predatory animal from the Cretaceous period
- Scientists named the species after ‘Doraemon’ because the cartoon helped introduce kids to dinosaurs
Topic | Archaeology and paleontology
