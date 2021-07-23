A doctor in Zhengzhou is being praised for his heroism after he used CPR to save the lives of people who had feinted because of a lack of oxygen at a flooded subway station. CREDIT: 163.com
Hero-doctor who saved lives during Henan flooding hired by local hospital
- The doctor was on the first day of his job when he became stuck on a subway due to extreme flooding
- He helped 12 people escape and saved the lives of 10 more using CPR
Topic | Natural disasters
A doctor in Zhengzhou is being praised for his heroism after he used CPR to save the lives of people who had feinted because of a lack of oxygen at a flooded subway station. CREDIT: 163.com