A doctor in Zhengzhou is being praised for his heroism after he used CPR to save the lives of people who had feinted because of a lack of oxygen at a flooded subway station. CREDIT: 163.com A doctor in Zhengzhou is being praised for his heroism after he used CPR to save the lives of people who had feinted because of a lack of oxygen at a flooded subway station. CREDIT: 163.com
A doctor in Zhengzhou is being praised for his heroism after he used CPR to save the lives of people who had feinted because of a lack of oxygen at a flooded subway station. CREDIT: 163.com
People & Culture /  Environment

Hero-doctor who saved lives during Henan flooding hired by local hospital

  • The doctor was on the first day of his job when he became stuck on a subway due to extreme flooding
  • He helped 12 people escape and saved the lives of 10 more using CPR

Topic |   Natural disasters
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 8:23pm, 23 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A doctor in Zhengzhou is being praised for his heroism after he used CPR to save the lives of people who had feinted because of a lack of oxygen at a flooded subway station. CREDIT: 163.com A doctor in Zhengzhou is being praised for his heroism after he used CPR to save the lives of people who had feinted because of a lack of oxygen at a flooded subway station. CREDIT: 163.com
A doctor in Zhengzhou is being praised for his heroism after he used CPR to save the lives of people who had feinted because of a lack of oxygen at a flooded subway station. CREDIT: 163.com
READ FULL ARTICLE