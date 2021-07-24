Asia’s tallest wood tower, the Jiulong temple, was destroyed by fire in Sichuan in 2017. Photo: Getty Images
Fire, safety hazards found at Chinese cultural heritage sites, while authorities warn of flood risks
- Officials have found 140 potential fire hazards at 60 cultural heritage sites across the country
- They also warned about flood season, which has hit some areas known for museums and heritage sites
Topic | China Society
