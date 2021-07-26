A local resident in Zhengzhou shares electricity from his electric car with people in need of power. Photo: Xinhua A local resident in Zhengzhou shares electricity from his electric car with people in need of power. Photo: Xinhua
China floods: ‘Digital dark age’ after disaster wreaks havoc on internet and electricity

  • One hospital had to transport 10,000 patients to a facility with more reliable electricity
  • China has developed its urban centres into “smart cities”, causing problems when the internet fails

Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 4:27pm, 26 Jul, 2021

