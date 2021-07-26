A local resident in Zhengzhou shares electricity from his electric car with people in need of power. Photo: Xinhua
China floods: ‘Digital dark age’ after disaster wreaks havoc on internet and electricity
- One hospital had to transport 10,000 patients to a facility with more reliable electricity
- China has developed its urban centres into “smart cities”, causing problems when the internet fails
Topic | China Society
A local resident in Zhengzhou shares electricity from his electric car with people in need of power. Photo: Xinhua