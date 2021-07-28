Erke has suddenly become extremely popular in China after it donated 50 million yuan to the flood relief efforts in central China. Photo: Getty Images
China floods: Sports brand Erke gear flies off the shelves after US$7.7 million donation to Henan flood relief
- Tourists locations across China were also offering free or discounted tickets to people wearing Erke gear
- The central government called the donation an example of ‘one good deed deserves another’
Topic | Extreme weather
Erke has suddenly become extremely popular in China after it donated 50 million yuan to the flood relief efforts in central China. Photo: Getty Images