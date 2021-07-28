Erke has suddenly become extremely popular in China after it donated 50 million yuan to the flood relief efforts in central China. Photo: Getty Images Erke has suddenly become extremely popular in China after it donated 50 million yuan to the flood relief efforts in central China. Photo: Getty Images
Erke has suddenly become extremely popular in China after it donated 50 million yuan to the flood relief efforts in central China. Photo: Getty Images
Extreme weather
People & Culture /  Environment

China floods: Sports brand Erke gear flies off the shelves after US$7.7 million donation to Henan flood relief

  • Tourists locations across China were also offering free or discounted tickets to people wearing Erke gear
  • The central government called the donation an example of ‘one good deed deserves another’

Topic |   Extreme weather
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 28 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Erke has suddenly become extremely popular in China after it donated 50 million yuan to the flood relief efforts in central China. Photo: Getty Images Erke has suddenly become extremely popular in China after it donated 50 million yuan to the flood relief efforts in central China. Photo: Getty Images
Erke has suddenly become extremely popular in China after it donated 50 million yuan to the flood relief efforts in central China. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE