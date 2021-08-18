After years of complaints over noise and rising tensions with local residents China is considering strict rules for elderly dancers who take over public spaces. Photo: AFP After years of complaints over noise and rising tensions with local residents China is considering strict rules for elderly dancers who take over public spaces. Photo: AFP
China considers legal changes to curb noise pollution from the country’s notorious dancing grannies

  • China’s dancing grannies meet in public places to exercise and socialise and dance to loud music
  • Increasing complaints about the noise pollution they create now has the government considering new regulations

Phoebe Zhang
Updated: 6:09pm, 18 Aug, 2021

