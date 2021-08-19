A Bryde’s whale swimming in near the surface, in the Indian Ocean. They inhabit tropical and temperate waters. Photo: File A Bryde’s whale swimming in near the surface, in the Indian Ocean. They inhabit tropical and temperate waters. Photo: File
A Bryde’s whale swimming in near the surface, in the Indian Ocean. They inhabit tropical and temperate waters. Photo: File
Shenzhen sets up temporary protection zone for Bryde’s whale swimming off the southern Chinese coast

  • The whale has been hovering in the nearby waters for almost two months
  • It has caught the public’s imagination with news reports and social media pictures and videos circulating

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:00pm, 19 Aug, 2021

