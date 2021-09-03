The infamous Guan Yu statue in Jingzhou City in China is finally being taken away after complaints it was ugly and exceeded local height restrictions. Photo: Handout
China orders relocation of giant bronze statue at a staggering cost of US$23 million after complaints from locals that it was an eyesore
- A Chinese state owned company erected the 58-metre tall statue in 2016
- After repeated complaints about the statue, the central government ordered its relocation
