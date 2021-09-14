The herd of wild Asian elephants during a temporary stop along their migration on the outskirts of the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese city in Yunnan builds ‘food court’ for future migrating Asian elephants
- The 670,000 square metre area will be stocked with food such as bananas and saltwater ponds
- The food base was built after a herd of elephants trekked 500km this summer, causing headaches along the way
Topic | China Society
The herd of wild Asian elephants during a temporary stop along their migration on the outskirts of the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming. Photo: Xinhua