Rescuers removing debris on a street in Fuji Town of Luxian County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Photo: Xinhua
Earthquake measuring 6.0 hits Sichuan in southwestern China with only a few seconds warning beforehand
- People had just a few seconds warning from local TV stations and alert apps before the quake hit
- At least three people are confirmed dead, with 60 injured
