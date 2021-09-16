Rescuers removing debris on a street in Fuji Town of Luxian County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Photo: Xinhua Rescuers removing debris on a street in Fuji Town of Luxian County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Photo: Xinhua
Earthquake measuring 6.0 hits Sichuan in southwestern China with only a few seconds warning beforehand

  • People had just a few seconds warning from local TV stations and alert apps before the quake hit
  • At least three people are confirmed dead, with 60 injured

Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 16 Sep, 2021

Rescuers removing debris on a street in Fuji Town of Luxian County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Photo: Xinhua
