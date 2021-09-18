Scientists analysing 9,000-year-old pots from China found evidence that they were used to hold beer. Photo: Handout Scientists analysing 9,000-year-old pots from China found evidence that they were used to hold beer. Photo: Handout
Scientists find 9000-year-old Chinese pots were probably used to drink beer

  • The team analysed 20 pots and found evidence of fermentation, suggesting they were used to hold ‘rice beer’
  • The pottery was found near a burial pit, and the scientists think beer was part of funerary rituals

Topic |   Archaeology and paleontology
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 9:00am, 18 Sep, 2021

