Scientists analysing 9,000-year-old pots from China found evidence that they were used to hold beer. Photo: Handout
Scientists find 9000-year-old Chinese pots were probably used to drink beer
- The team analysed 20 pots and found evidence of fermentation, suggesting they were used to hold ‘rice beer’
- The pottery was found near a burial pit, and the scientists think beer was part of funerary rituals
Topic | Archaeology and paleontology
