Giant panda named Zhen wanders around a forest in Wenchuan, Sichuan Province, China. Photo: Getty Giant panda named Zhen wanders around a forest in Wenchuan, Sichuan Province, China. Photo: Getty
Giant panda named Zhen wanders around a forest in Wenchuan, Sichuan Province, China. Photo: Getty
People & Culture /  Environment

Giant pandas take the lion’s share of conservation attention but China has many endangered species in need such as tigers, dolphins and alligators

  • The giant panda’s success in coming back from the brink has overshadowed the plight of less cute species, say some conservationists
  • China has hundreds of species on the IUCN’s red list, many of them critically endangered

Topic |   China Society
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 8:45am, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Giant panda named Zhen wanders around a forest in Wenchuan, Sichuan Province, China. Photo: Getty Giant panda named Zhen wanders around a forest in Wenchuan, Sichuan Province, China. Photo: Getty
Giant panda named Zhen wanders around a forest in Wenchuan, Sichuan Province, China. Photo: Getty
READ FULL ARTICLE