Giant panda named Zhen wanders around a forest in Wenchuan, Sichuan Province, China. Photo: Getty
Giant pandas take the lion’s share of conservation attention but China has many endangered species in need such as tigers, dolphins and alligators
- The giant panda’s success in coming back from the brink has overshadowed the plight of less cute species, say some conservationists
- China has hundreds of species on the IUCN’s red list, many of them critically endangered
