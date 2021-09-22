Over 100 dogs and cats packaged and sold online as “pet mystery boxes” were dumped beside a road in Shanghai. Photo: Weibo
‘Blind boxes’ containing more than 100 live kittens and puppies found dumped as China’s latest mail-order pet craze continues
- ‘Blind boxes’ evolved out of a recent craze over the last few years for sending surprise packages through the mail in China
- Another blind box operation was shut down in May this year after a raid by animal rights activists, who say most of the animals do not survive
