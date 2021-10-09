The Caudipteryx was a birdlike dinosaur that was about the size of a peacock. Photo: Shutterstock The Caudipteryx was a birdlike dinosaur that was about the size of a peacock. Photo: Shutterstock
The Caudipteryx was a birdlike dinosaur that was about the size of a peacock. Photo: Shutterstock
A tantalising discovery in China hints at the possibility of one day finding dinosaur DNA

  • Scientists in China found a nucleus in a 125-million-year-old dinosaur fossil and what they think were chromatin threads
  • Chromatin is like a container for DNA, suggesting the possibility that it holds fossilised DNA

Kevin McSpadden
Updated: 9:09am, 9 Oct, 2021

