Heavy rain damages thousands of historical sites in Shanxi, northern China

  • A total of 89 sites were ‘critically damaged’, meaning they had major structural issues; while 750 sites were ‘relatively seriously damaged’
  • Many of the sites date back hundreds or even thousands of years and will require substantial restoration work

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:06am, 14 Oct, 2021

Nearly 1800 ancient buildings and Pingyao Ancient City, a Unesco World Heritage Site, were damaged in recent torrential rain in Shanxi, the Chinese province with highest number of cultural relics. Photo: new.qq.com
