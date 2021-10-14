Nearly 1800 ancient buildings and Pingyao Ancient City, a Unesco World Heritage Site, were damaged in recent torrential rain in Shanxi, the Chinese province with highest number of cultural relics. Photo: new.qq.com
Heavy rain damages thousands of historical sites in Shanxi, northern China
- A total of 89 sites were ‘critically damaged’, meaning they had major structural issues; while 750 sites were ‘relatively seriously damaged’
- Many of the sites date back hundreds or even thousands of years and will require substantial restoration work
Topic | China society
