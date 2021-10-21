Chinese scientists unearthed an ancient sea scorpion that was about the size of a medium-sized dog. Photo: Handout Chinese scientists unearthed an ancient sea scorpion that was about the size of a medium-sized dog. Photo: Handout
Chinese scientists unearthed an ancient sea scorpion that was about the size of a medium-sized dog. Photo: Handout
Chinese scientists unearth ancient underwater scorpion that was the size of a corgi

  • The scorpion-like creature was about as large as a medium-sized lapdog and was an apex predator
  • The It sea creature used its forearms to catch molluscs and fish

Kevin McSpadden
Updated: 9:30am, 21 Oct, 2021

