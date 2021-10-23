Scientists in have figured out the likely reason a man in China died 1,300 years ago. Photo credit: Qian Wang
1,300 years later, scientists paint the picture of a murder and a cover-up in China
- The man had originally been believed to have been a grave-robber, who had fallen victim to accident or assault
- But by analysing the crime scene, a team of scientists suggested something far more sinister, and he likely died centuries later
Topic | Archaeology and palaeontology
