Guizhou authorities dig up the body of an elderly woman and cremated it after her son gave her a traditional burial. Photo: ccwb.cn Guizhou authorities dig up the body of an elderly woman and cremated it after her son gave her a traditional burial. Photo: ccwb.cn
China burial reform: elderly woman’s body dug up for cremation by government after burial without family’s consent

  • A recent case where a woman was forcibly exhumed from her grave to be cremated has highlighted China’s controversial policy to end traditional burials
  • The policy has targeted rural areas where ground burials remain popular as part of a drive to free up land and promote environmentally-friendly burial practices

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 3 Nov, 2021

