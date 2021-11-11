Goat farming is the next frontier in facial recognition technology in China. Photo: Weixin
Chinese farm developing facial recognition technology for goats using cameras that can differentiate their features
- The cameras are specially made to recognise each goat’s characteristics, including behaviour, body shape and exercise patterns
- They can also recognise symptoms of diseases, including sore mouths
