Goat farming is the next frontier in facial recognition technology in China. Photo: Weixin Goat farming is the next frontier in facial recognition technology in China. Photo: Weixin
Chinese farm developing facial recognition technology for goats using cameras that can differentiate their features

  • The cameras are specially made to recognise each goat’s characteristics, including behaviour, body shape and exercise patterns
  • They can also recognise symptoms of diseases, including sore mouths

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 6:24pm, 11 Nov, 2021

