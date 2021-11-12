As part of harsh and controversial coronavirus prevention measures, authorities in China are sweeping the houses of those quarantined and killing any pets they find. Photo: AFP As part of harsh and controversial coronavirus prevention measures, authorities in China are sweeping the houses of those quarantined and killing any pets they find. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China is killing the pets of Covid-19 patients without their consent under draconian new measures

  • China is battling renewed coronavirus outbreaks as Beijing persists with its controversial zero tolerance strategy for Covid-19
  • Some have reported coming home to find their pets have been killed while they were in quarantine or being treated

Topic |   China society
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Nov, 2021

