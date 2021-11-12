As part of harsh and controversial coronavirus prevention measures, authorities in China are sweeping the houses of those quarantined and killing any pets they find. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China is killing the pets of Covid-19 patients without their consent under draconian new measures
- China is battling renewed coronavirus outbreaks as Beijing persists with its controversial zero tolerance strategy for Covid-19
- Some have reported coming home to find their pets have been killed while they were in quarantine or being treated
