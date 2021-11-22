Priapulans, which still exist today, have been around for around 500 million years and are commonly called ‘penis worms’. Photo: Zhang Xiguang
Ancient Chinese ‘penis worms’ may have been the first to use their shells to avoid predators

  • Scientists found 500-million-year-old fossils in southern China that suggest these sea worms used shells like hermit crabs
  • If proven true, it would fundamentally alter our conception of the most vibrant evolutionary period in Earth’s history

Topic |   Archaeology and palaeontology
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 9:00am, 22 Nov, 2021

