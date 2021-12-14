Volcanic eruptions may have contributed to the collapse of civilisations across Chinese history. Photo: Getty Images
Could volcanoes have pushed previous Chinese civilisations over the edge into collapse?

  • A new study found that the collapse of 62 out of 68 Chinese dynasties occurred around spikes in volcanic activity
  • Volcanoes impact the environment, which may have acted as the final straw for civilisations under stress

Topic |   Chinese history
Updated: 6:30pm, 14 Dec, 2021

