Scientists might have found a new ancestor to humans (left), and the Sanxingdui archaeology site has produced unbelievable artefacts (right). Photo: Handout
Scientists might have found a new ancestor to humans (left), and the Sanxingdui archaeology site has produced unbelievable artefacts (right). Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Environment

Alien civilisations and a new human: 2021’s eight coolest archaeology and palaeontology discoveries in China

  • Discoveries from Sanxingdui and finding “Dragon Man” were particularly notable finds
  • Other great discoveries include what might be the world’s first coin mint and a possible road to finding dinosaur DNA

Topic |   Archaeology and palaeontology
Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 2:10pm, 28 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Scientists might have found a new ancestor to humans (left), and the Sanxingdui archaeology site has produced unbelievable artefacts (right). Photo: Handout
Scientists might have found a new ancestor to humans (left), and the Sanxingdui archaeology site has produced unbelievable artefacts (right). Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE