Scientists are learning more about how light pollution effects our environment, but they do not know much about how it impacts marine life. Photo: Getty Images
Where light pollution impacts our oceans most: new global atlas highlights areas of concern for marine life
- Scientists who compiled the atlas point to the ‘ribbon development’ of cities along our coastlines as the cause of major light pollution
- LED lights are a major factor in increased light pollution in cities such as Hong Kong, but it’s a fixable problem, they and other experts say
